It’s been quite a day for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who officially debuted as the new host for Jeopardy!

Well, kind of. Rodgers, who was a contestant on the show when Alex Trebek was hosting, is doing a two-week stint as the host of the show. His first episode debuted on Monday afternoon.

Just a few hours after his game show hosting debut dropped, Rodgers had another first. The reigning NFL MVP took to Instagram and shared his first post showing his new fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley.

The pair broke down Rodgers’ first show and answered question from fans during a segment on Instagram live.

Check it out.

The Hollywood actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have been engaged for “a while,” according to Woodley.

The star quarterback first confirmed his engagement news during his MVP acceptance speech. The two had been linked since Rodgers’ breakup with Danica Patrick, but the couple announced their engagement soon after Patrick and Rodgers split.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon. “And I’m still constantly learning.”

Well, things seem to be going well so far. Congratulations to the couple on their engagement and Rodgers on his Jeopardy! fame.