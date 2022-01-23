Look: Alex Rodriguez Is Attending The Packers Game Tonight

Former Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez was shown in the stands at Lambeau Field taking in the 49ers-Packers playoff game.

To say that he looks really cold would be a massive understatement.

He’s likely not the only celebrity that’s in attendance for this chilly matchup. The current temperature there is 12 degrees, but the feel-like temperature is 0.

Even though there hasn’t been a lot of offense, this has still been a close game due to both defensive units playing lights out.

The 49ers’ defense has held Aaron Rodgers to no touchdown passes, though he still has over 200 yards through the air. On the flip side, the Packers’ defense has held Jimmy Garoppolo to barely over 100 yards passing with no touchdowns.

That same unit also just stuffed the 49ers on 4th and short after they were driving deep into their territory.

After that, the play of the game (so far) happened as the 49ers blocked a Packers punt for a touchdown to tie the game at 10.

You can view the rest of this game on FOX.