Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team.

The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives.

Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro Bowler, will join a company that already features Bill Parcells, Bill Cowherd and Michael Vick among others.

Favre has not yet commented on the next chapter of his career.

In addition to welcoming Favre as the newest member of The 33rd Team, the company revealed that it's also hiring former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings.

This has been an eventful week for The 33rd Team. Two days ago, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer joined the team.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of content The 33rd Team creates this season, especially with Favre on its roster.