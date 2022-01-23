Look: Dick Butkus Reacts To The Packers’ Upset Loss

The Green Bay Packers suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Robbie Gould knocked through a 45-yard field goal as time-expired to lift the Niners to a 13-10 victory and send the top-seeded Packers home empty-handed once again.

Although many around the sports world thought this was Green Bay’s year, plenty of others were happy to see the team stumble out of the playoffs in the divisional round. Among those in the latter group was Dick Butkus.

Butkus took to social media to react to the Packers’ postseason exit on Tuesday morning. For the Chicago Bears legend, everything about life was a bit sweeter with his former organization’s arch-rivals out of the playoffs.

“Funny the orange juice just tastes a little bit sweeter this morning,” Butkus wrote on Twitter.

funny the orange juice just tastes a little bit sweeter this morning — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 23, 2022

Butkus, 79, just got verified Twitter earlier this week. Once he earned the blue checkmark next to his name, he took a shot at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Now that I have the blue mark I can kick people off of the platform right,” Butkus wrote on Friday. “You hear me @AaronRodgers12.”

now that i have the blue mark i can kick people off of the platfrom right you hear me @AaronRodgers12 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

Considering Butkus is a Bears lifer, it’s not surprising to see him be pleased with the Packers loss. He certainly wasn’t alone in rooting against Green Bay on Saturday as social media was filled with positive reactions to the organization’s early departure from the playoffs.

Butkus played nine seasons in the NFL, making eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his career in Chicago. The star linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, and his No. 51 jersey was retired by the Bears.