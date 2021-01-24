Look: Erin Andrews Is Very Excited For The NFC Championship

Only three games remain in the NFL’s 2020 season.

Two of those three games are set to be played today. The NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game are set to take place this afternoon and this evening. Green Bay is set to host Tampa Bay at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game. Later in the day, Kansas City will play host to Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Two spots in the Super Bowl are on the line. It should be a pretty epic day across the National Football League.

Erin Andrews is certainly excited.

The veteran FOX sideline reporter took to Instagram to express her excitement for this afternoon’s game at Lambeau Field. We’ll have Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. What more can you ask for?

Hopefully the game lives up to the hype.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on FOX.

The winner of this game will advance to the Super Bowl, where either the Chiefs or the Bills will be waiting.