Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Aaron Rodgers‘ future has been the talk of the NFL for the past few days. He recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss his time with the Green Bay Packers, but he didn’t reveal his decision for the 2022 season.

While on the air, Rodgers said he’ll spend time thinking about his future with the Packers. Two days later, ESPN’s Dianna Russini announced that Rodgers will inform the Packers of his decision soon.

That series of events led to the following tweet from Brandon Perna: “Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday: I’ll make a decision soon. Sports Media on Thursday: Sources say Rodgers will make a decision soon. Is the source Rodgers? And his own words?”

Perna’s tweet received a response from FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who replied, “So good.”

Andrews has known Rodgers for a long time. In a recent interview with The Spun, she revealed her preference for the reigning MVP.

“Green Bay,” said Andrews when asked where will Rodgers play. “I don’t want him to leave the NFC and I don’t want him to leave Green Bay. It’s good business for FOX.”

Do you think Rodgers will remain in Green Bay for at least one more season?