Look: Ex-Packers Star Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) keeps warm during a time out during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Za'Darius Smith and Aaron Rodgers were teammate for three seasons, but now the Pro Bowl pass rusher and MVP quarterback are on opposing sides.

Smith not only left Green Bay this offseason, he signed with the Packers' biggest rival, the Minnesota Vikings. The two longtime foes will meet in Week 1 in less than two months.

Smith is clearly ready for the game. Last week, he posted a picture of himself with fellow Minnesota pass rusher Danielle Hunter on Twitter, the caption reading "9/11/22."

Earlier in the offseason, Smith told Rich Eisen that he is looking forward to the chance to face his former teammate.

"I can't wait to get a chance to face them the first game and see that look on Aaron Rodgers' face when he sees me on the other side of the ball," Smith said.

After posting consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Packers in 2019 and 2020, Smith was limited to only one game last year due to a back injury.

He should be healthy for this season, and he's clearly aiming to have an immediate impact with his new team.