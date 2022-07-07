Look: Field Yates Names NFL's Most 'Underrated' Player

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With the NFL season just a few months away, ESPN's Field Yates has revealed who he believes is the most underrated player in the league.

Yates appears to be a huge believer in Packers defensive lineman/linebacker Rashan Gary.

The Packers selected Gary with the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It took him a year to really get comfortable in the pros, but there's no doubt he's now one of the most dominant defensive players in the game.

During the 2021 season, Gary had 47 combined tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Despite how productive Gary was last season, he didn't make the Pro Bowl. That alone makes him one of the most underrated players in the NFL.

Gary is set to enter his fourth season with the Packers. If he has another stellar year, he could be in line for a massive extension.

We'll get to see Gary in action on Sept. 11 when the Packers face the Vikings.