Look: Green Bay Packers Running Back Says Goodbye

The Packers’ decision to pay up for free agent running back Aaron Jones means it is the end of the road for Jamaal Williams in Green Bay.

The Packers signed Jones to a four-year contract on Sunday, preventing him from hitting the open market. Jones will once again be RB1 for Green Bay in 2021, with second-year bruiser A.J. Dillon complementing him in the backfield.

That leaves no room for Williams, who said his goodbyes to the Packers and their fans in a heartfelt Instagram post this afternoon.

“Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be,” Williams wrote. “I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness.”

Williams was productive No. 2 over the last four seasons in Green Bay, rushing for at least 460 yards and catching 25 or more passes every year. He played in 60 games, making 20 starts.

Since he’ll only turn 26 next month and has relatively little tread on his tires, Williams should draw significant interest as a free agent.

He’s paid his dues thus far as a pro. Hopefully he can cash in now.