Look: J.J. Watt Shoots Down His Latest Free Agency Rumor

J.J. Watt‘s free agency took an intriguing turn on Monday when fans spotted a Peloton account listed under Watt’s name. The account bio listed three teams – Buffalo, Cleveland and Green Bay.

Watt has been teasing his free-agency decision for several weeks now. He continues to post mysterious tweets that fans believe could be hints as to where the star defensive end will sign for the 2021 season.

The latest potential hint is Watt’s Peloton bike account – or so we thought. Unfortunately, the account isn’t Watt’s, but rather an imposter’s.

The former Texans defensive shot down the rumors involving the Peloton account on Monday. He doesn’t even own one to begin with. It looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer for further hints regarding his free agency.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Well, that’s unfortunate, but not for teams like Pittsburgh and Tennessee. It looks like plenty of teams are potentially still in the mix.

The reality is we could be in for a long wait here. J.J. Watt’s decision could dictate whether or not he ends his career with a Super Bowl. There’s no point in rushing such a decision.

By all accounts, Watt wants to play for a top contender, and we don’t blame him. He gave his heart and soul to the city of Houston, but the Texans’ front office didn’t invest back. The superstar defensive end still has plenty left in the tank as his career dwindles down.