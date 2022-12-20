Look: Lions Fans Hating Aaron Rodgers For Postgame Comment

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet at midfield after the Lions beat the packers 15-9 at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers managed to tweak the fanbase of an NFC North rival during his postgame interview Monday night.

Rodgers and the Packers moved to 6-8 on the season with their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay still has a slim chance at the playoffs, but needs to win out and get some help.

Following the game, ESPN's Lisa Salters mentioned to Rodgers that the Packers' final three games are all against teams that are above .500. That's when the four-time MVP corrected her on a technicality

"Well, one of them is at .500 right now," Rodgers said, referring to the 7-7 Detroit Lions.

Rodgers' reminder about the Lions' record ticked off some Detroit fans.

"I hate Rodgers more than anyone in the entire NFL," said the official Honolulu Blues Twitter account.

"Hate is a strong word, but I cannot stand him," another fan added.

"Wtf is this guys issue with the Lions? I cannot stand him," said a third Lions diehard.

"@Lions It’s week by week, but please be 9-7 going into Lambeau, please!" a fourth fan contributed.

The Lions will take on the Panthers and Bears the next two weeks before the season finale against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8.