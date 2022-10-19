Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers 'Fun' News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if he still has fun playing football. His response to that question was as entertaining as you could imagine.

"I wake up in the morning thinking about this," Rodgers said. "I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt [LaFleur] off. This has been my love since I was 5 years old and still love waking up every day knowing I'm coming into 1265 [Lombardi Avenue]."

Rodgers has dealt with a lot of criticism over the past two weeks, especially since the Packers are coming off losses to the Giants and Jets.

However, this comment should take some of the heat off Rodgers.

"I actually really enjoy this quote from QB1. Packers need to feel emotions and not be more mature than them. Happiness is one of them," one fan said.

"I REALLY want him to turn it around so I stop cheering for the Jordan Love era to begin," another fan wrote.

"Sounds like someone who wants to retire," a third fan sarcastically tweeted.

Rodgers and the Packers will try to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they face the Commanders.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.