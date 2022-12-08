Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jordan Love Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love has only played 19 snaps this season, but the Packers have apparently seen enough of the former first-round pick to make a decision on his fifth-year option.

Speaking to the media this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made some telling comments about Love's future with the organization.

“We’re really pleased with his progression, and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst said. “I think it would be really good for him, the growth that you need to go through. Seeing things for the first time. Making the mistakes that you need to make. But I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

NFL fans are convinced this means Gutekunst will pick up Love's fifth-year option.

"This signals to me that they’re 100% picking his option up," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I like the sound of that."

Tim Backes of CheeseheadTV tweeted, "This can truly only mean Love's option is getting picked up, I'd think."

Love had the chance to showcase his improved skillset in Week 12, completing six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

If the Packers get mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they could consider starting Love to see what he can do with more reps.

On the flip side, even if Love never plays another snap this season, it sounds like Green Bay is pleased with his progress.