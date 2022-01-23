Look: Old Aaron Rodgers Draft Interview Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the San Francisco 49ers have a long, complex history that added a new chapter on Saturday night. The Green Bay Packers quarterback got the chance to square off against his childhood team in the 2021 NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

Once again, he failed to exorcise his demons.

The Packers fell to the 49ers at home on a last second-field goal from San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould. The game-winning 45-yarder lifted the Niners to a 13-10 victory and sent them to next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

On the other hand, the top-seeded Packers got bounced from the playoffs. Rodgers fell to 0-4 all-time against the 49ers in the postseason and prolonged Green Bay’s Super Bowl drought.

Rodgers and the Niners are forever intertwined, as San Francisco passed on the former Cal quarterback in the 2005 NFL Draft, instead selecting Alex Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. After he fell all the way to No. 24, Rodgers was asked how disappointed he was to not get selected by his hometown team.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me,” he responded at the time.

After Rodgers dropped another playoff game to San Francisco on Saturday, that same post-draft interview started to circulate on social media once again. This time, it took on a much different meaning, considering his career struggles against the Niners in the postseason.

This will make you smile! 😂

“How disappointed are you that you will not be a 49er?” “Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me” Aaron Rodgers is now 0-4 vs the 49er's in the postseason play!pic.twitter.com/p3FR8pntSd — Sportsman Nate (@foursticks_nate) January 23, 2022

Rodgers wasn’t exactly the reason the Packers lost on Saturday, but he didn’t win Green Bay the game either. In a blustery and snowy night at Lambeau Field, he completed 20 of his 29 passes for 225 yards and no touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception, but took five sacks in the loss.

In some sense, Rodgers was right about proving the 49ers wrong. He won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, earned three MVP awards and established himself as one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.

However, when push has come to shove, San Francisco has always managed to get the best of Rodgers and has left him with a number of career what-ifs.

This time around, the 49ers are on their way to the NFC Championship Game, while the 38-year-old begins another offseason that’s sure to be filled with speculation about his future.