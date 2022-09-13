Look: Old Brett Favre Text Messages Revealed Tuesday

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A report from Mississippi Today shows text messages from NFL quarterback Brett Favre regarding a welfare scandal.

The text messages show that former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre put together a funding proposal for a volleyball stadium. Per the report, Gov. Bryant told Favre "I will handle that."

Bryant, Favre and others worked together to pull in $5 million for a volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi. The legendary quarterback received a $1.1 million welfare contract to promote the program. He was willing to record radio spots in order to get the money.

"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?" Favre asked nonprofit founder Nancy New.

New responded, "No, we never have had that information publicized." That eased Favre's mind.

Here's the full exchange between Favre and New:

The payments that Favre received were revealed by Mississippi state auditor Shad White.

Favre has denied wrongdoing in the past. It's unclear if his stance will change after seeing these messages.