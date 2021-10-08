Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur’s Weird Comment Is Going Viral

The Green Bay Packers are set to play their first noon game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur may be just a little too excited for the game.

Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur had a rather strange comment about having to wake up for a noon game. He told reporters that the Packers players “gotta wake up with their piss hot.”

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky chimed in with the obvious question: “How does one get their piss hot?” To which LaFleur replied, “It’s a mentality.”

Needless to say, the wider NFL world was baffled by LaFleur’s weird comments. Some people jokingly wonder if LaFleur needs to see a doctor:

Matt LaFleur on Packers players preparing for their first noon game of the year: “They gotta wake up with their piss hot.”@RobDemovsky: “How does one get their piss hot?” LaFleur: “It’s a mentality.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 7, 2021

“LaFleur thinks piss should always be hot. I strongly disagreed. I think that means you need to see a doctor,” Packers insider Matt Schneiderman said.

“Any time I’ve heard of pissing hot, it was referring to not being clean enough to pass a drug screening. I don’t think Matt wants that,” one fan replied.

“Each time I piss hot I try to tell the police it’s just my mentality but that never works,” another fan joked.

The Green Bay Packers will need more than hot piss in order to beat the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Bengals have a top 10 defense and have allowed just four touchdown passes all season.

Matt LaFleur will have his hands full.