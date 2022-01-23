Look: Packers Had Only 10 Players On Field During Final Play

The Packers‘ special teams were flat-out atrocious and ultimately proved to be the reason Green Bay lost to the 49ers on Saturday night.

It all began when the Niners blocked a Green Bay field goal at the end of the first half. Almost two quarters later, San Francisco blocked a Green Bay punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse, the Packers had just 10 players on the field when Robbie Gould drilled the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

Take a look.

The NFL’s worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history … and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal. pic.twitter.com/bJvPtHYXkQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022

That was one of the worst special teams performances by an NFL team in playoff history. Someone needs to get fired.

The 49ers didn’t even score an offensive touchdown. They tacked on a field goal in the first half, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and won the game with another field goal. That’s inexcusable by the Packers.

It’s going to be a long offseason for Green Bay. Make no mistake, though. The Packers deserved to lose.

The 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship where they’ll play the winner of Sunday’s Rams-Buccaneers game.