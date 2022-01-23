The Spun

Look: Packers Had Only 10 Players On Field During Final Play

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Packers‘ special teams were flat-out atrocious and ultimately proved to be the reason Green Bay lost to the 49ers on Saturday night.

It all began when the Niners blocked a Green Bay field goal at the end of the first half. Almost two quarters later, San Francisco blocked a Green Bay punt and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse, the Packers had just 10 players on the field when Robbie Gould drilled the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

Take a look.

That was one of the worst special teams performances by an NFL team in playoff history. Someone needs to get fired.

The 49ers didn’t even score an offensive touchdown. They tacked on a field goal in the first half, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and won the game with another field goal. That’s inexcusable by the Packers.

It’s going to be a long offseason for Green Bay. Make no mistake, though. The Packers deserved to lose.

The 49ers are moving on to the NFC Championship where they’ll play the winner of Sunday’s Rams-Buccaneers game.

