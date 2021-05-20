Look: Packers Quarterback Reacts To Julio Jones Rumors

Julio Jones is reportedly on the trading block. And it appears one Packers quarterback would like to see Green Bay acquire the Atlanta Falcons star.

It’s no secret one of Aaron Rodgers‘ biggest sources of frustration has been the Packers’ failure to surround him with more weapons in the passing game. Yes, he has Davante Adams, but that’s pretty much it. Adding Jones to Green Bay’s roster would make the Packers one of the best offenses in the NFL (with Rodgers under center).

It’s still unclear if Rodgers will even be on the roster by the start of the 2021 season. But another Packers quarterback would love to see Green Bay make a move to land Jones this off-season.

Fourth-string quarterback Kurt Benkert had an interesting reaction to the Jones trade rumors. Take a look.

New #Packers QB Kurt Benkert makes his voice heard about a possible Julio trade. Maybe in a more proper way than the other current Packers QB.. pic.twitter.com/D1bf2auTGp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 20, 2021

We have a hard time believing the Packers would make an all-in move to acquire Julio Jones. But at this point, who knows?

This has been the most wild off-season in Green Bay history. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The one thing the Packers have done miserably over the years is acquire top talent at the wideout position. They’ve spent all but one of their first-round picks over the past 10 years on defensive players. Oh, and that one first-round pick they spent on an offensive player was for a quarterback (Jordan Love).

Acquiring Jones from the Falcons could do wonders for the Packers as they try and persuade Rodgers to stay. But unless it would guarantee Rodgers does indeed stay, it’s probably not worth it at this point in time.