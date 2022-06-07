Look: Packers Quarterback's Hairstyle Going Viral Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert hasn't solidified his status as the No. 3 option on the depth chart just yet. He did, however, earn some style points this week.

Recently, fans have been comparing Benkert to Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Tuesday, he responded to those comparisons.

"Okay I kinda see it," Benkert wrote on Twitter.

Benkert provided side-by-side photos so fans can determine whether or not he looks like "Loki."

Benkert has been with the Packers since 2021. He started his NFL career with the Falcons.

Of course, Benkert won't be competing for the starting job in Green Bay. That role belongs to Aaron Rodgers.

The expectation is that Benkert will battle Danny Etling for the third spot on the Packers' depth chart.

Benkert will have a chance to showcase his skills during minicamp.