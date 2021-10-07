Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys made headlines by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith.

It didn’t take long for the Green Bay Packers to make a decision on Smith, signing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. Green Bay signed Smith, adding depth to the team’s linebacking corps.

On Thursday afternoon, the Packers revealed Smith’s new jersey number. Much like Richard Sherman with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith is taking advantage of the new jersey rules and will be wearing a single-digit number.

He’s officially No. 9 for the Packers, the team announced on Thursday.

Not long after the signing, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur raved about the newest addition to the team.

“He’s got a great presence, number one. And he’s got an infectious personality,” LaFleur told reporters. “He’s a guy on the team everybody gravitated too, and a great leader.”

While LaFleur knows Smith can add value, he thinks it could take some time for the veteran linebacker to adjust to a new scheme. “He’s going to be behind quite a bit given that we’re in Week 5, and it’s a totally different system,” LaFleur said.

The good news for the Packers and Smith is that he won’t have to do too much just yet. Green Bay should be able to take care of business this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After that, the Packers get two winnable games against the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team.