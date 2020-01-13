Look: Packers Star Has A Message For The Pro Bowl Voters

Despite finishing sixth in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 this season, Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith didn’t make the Pro Bowl squad. Though he’s said publicly that missing the Pro Bowl doesn’t bother him, his actions in today’s game speak far louder.

In the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, Smith got a sack on QB Russell Wilson. Upon getting up, he pulled up his jersey and revealed he had the word “SNUBBED” printed on his undershirt.

Check it out:

Za'Darius Smith: I'm not even worried about a Pro Bowl Also Za'Darius Smith:pic.twitter.com/frQgstpBPn — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 13, 2020

Despite the message, though, Smith wasn’t entirely snubbed. Packers.com confirmed that Smith is a first-alternate to make the Pro Bowl.

Considering the frequency at which initial Pro Bowler selections ultimately drop from the game, Smith could very well find his way to Camping World Stadium when all is said and done.

Even so, it is pretty interesting that only two Packers made the initial Pro Bowl roster – QB Aaron Rodgers and OT David Bakhtiari.

Several weeks back, Bakhtiari criticized the voting process. He said he was “unsettled” that Smith didn’t make the team despite being “the best player on this football team.” Bakhtiari took it a step further and called it “unjust.”

Via PackersMaven:

“I think the whole voting process is flawed and needs to be reviewed… personally, it kind of makes me unsettled because the best player on our team didn’t even make the Pro Bowl this year. I think Za’Darius was the best player on this football team. It’s unjust if I wouldn’t say that. We haven’t had any talks about it but the guy’s gone about everything the right way. He came in and he’s been an unbelievable football player. I know how it feels. I’ve been in that situation before. I just hope that he gets the All-Pro recognition that he deserves.”

Will Za’Darius Smith find himself playing in the Pro Bowl when all is said and done?