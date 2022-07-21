Look: Packers Star Reveals His Plans For Post-Football Career

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell enjoyed a lot of success in 2021, but there's still one thing weighing on his mind.

Campbell, who earned All-Pro honors last season, revealed that he still wants to get his master's degree.

Whenever Campbell decides to hang up his cleats, he'll return to the classroom to finish what he started.

"It really bothers me that I wasn’t able to finish my Masters Degree due to being drafted I only had like one semester left but between my career being a full-time parent and husband it’s so hard to find time," Campbell tweeted. "When I retire I’m definitely going back to finish it."

Packers fans are commending Campbell for putting such an emphasis on finishing up his master's degree.

During the 2021 season, Campbell had 146 combined tackles, five passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Campbell and the rest of the Packers will be back in action next week for the start of training camp.