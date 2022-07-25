Look: Packers Wide Receiver Has Lost A Lot Of Weight

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers underwent a major transformation this offseason.

The former Clemson product announced on Twitter that he began the offseason at 218 pounds; he's down to 202.

"At the beginning of training this Off Season I weighed 218.. Today I’m at 202 and feeling better than ever. Trust the process and results will come," he said on Twitter.

Last year, Rodgers played in 16 and started one game for the Packers. He caught four passes for 45 yards.

He made a far bigger impact in the return game, running back 20 punts for 166 yards and 11 kickoffs for 199 yards.

A big jump from Rodgers in his second NFL season would be quite the pleasant surprise for Green Bay after losing Davante Adams earlier this year.

Rodgers is currently projected to backup Christian Watson in the slot. Watson should be joined by Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins.