Earlier Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers kicked off in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview.

Arizona is the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay is tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. Both teams come into tonight’s game a little banged up, though.

The Packers will be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will also be without wide receiver Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Despite not having his top wide receiver options, Rodgers still managed to find veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown in the third quarter.

After the throw, Rodgers got crushed by a Cardinals defensive lineman. The Cardinals player was flagged on the play, but that wasn’t the lasting image from the play.

A photo showed Rodgers’ face on the ground after the hit.

Check it out.

When they take away the Rodgers Rate after an accident pic.twitter.com/BS2GeoLWVq — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 29, 2021

The image quickly went viral on social media, with seemingly everyone taking to Twitter with a message of their own captioned over the picture.

Here’s another.

"You gave Favre HOW much to speak at your event?" pic.twitter.com/6FaZYPZHHW — D🎃ug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 29, 2021

Rodgers won’t mind the picture going viral on social media. After all, the result of the play was a touchdown.

He and the Packers have a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals and are driving late in the third quarter.