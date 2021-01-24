The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Green Bay Packers 21-10 at halftime thanks in no small part to an interception thrown by Aaron Rodgers in the final minute of the half.

But a closer look at the interception from Sean Murphy-Bunting reveals that the referees missed a potential game-swinging call. On the play, Murphy-Bunting rather clear had a hand full of Allen Lazard’s jersey and was pulling him before cutting in front of Rodgers’ pass for an interception.

However, the referees missed what should have been a clear holding penalty and no flag came out. Several plays later, Tom Brady found Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown just before halftime.

Pretty much every non-Buccaneers fan is ripping the officiating for missing the call. However the game ends, it’ll be a major talking point this coming week.

Even without that play and the ensuing touchdown, the Bucs have pretty much been winning the game from the get-go.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Mike Evans on the opening drive, and the Packers have struggled to stop them.

Aaron Rodgers will need to be a lot more efficient with the ball in the second half if he wants to avoid losing the NFC Championship in his own stadium.

Can the Packers overcome their 11-point deficit and win the game?

The NFC Championship Game is being played on FOX.