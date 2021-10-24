Look: Ridiculous Davante Adams Catch Is Going Viral

When you’ve got a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers throwing you the ball, it’s hard NOT to make a big catch. But when you’re as good as Davante Adams, ridiculous catches may seem routine.

In the third quarter of today’s Packers-Washington game, Rodgers threw Adams a ball in tight coverage up the sideline. Incredibly, Adams managed to reel in the ball. But a closer look reveals just how difficult of a catch it was.

Adams just barely got his fingers up above the Washington defender’s head for the ball to reach, but was able to grab the ball like a magnet. As he moved out of bounds, he corralled the ball with a single hand.

That play converted a 1st-and-17 just as time ran out in the third quarter. A few plays later, the Packers scored a field goal to extend their lead against Washington.

Davante Adams is in the final year of his contract with the Green Bay Packers and is coming off his best NFL season. Last season he led the NFL with 18 touchdowns and in yards per game with 98. He earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.

This season Adams leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game through six games. He’s on pace for yet another career-year.

Even if the Packers don’t give Adams a long-term extension after this season, someone will.

And with playmaking ability like this, he 100-percent deserves it.