Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Problem With Aaron Rodgers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton was irked by Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Christian Watson's big drop on the first play of the game Sunday.

Watson, a rookie in his first NFL game, dropped a sure 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap in the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

After the play, Rodgers was caught by the FOX cameras looking visibly annoyed.

"It drives me crazy," Payton told Lindsay Rhodes this week. "Here's the thing: I didn't think he played well. I didn't think Aaron played well."

Payton went on to say he likes Rodgers personally and that the Green Bay offensive line didn't help the quarterback. However, he still couldn't shake his treatment of Watson.

"After the game, we go to the interview in the locker room and the very first question posed to Aaron was about bouncing back and he referenced the first play of the game, the dropped pass to the rookie and I thought 'Come on,'" Payton said. "And I like Aaron Rodgers, but I didn't like what I saw."

In defense of Rodgers, he was complimentary of Watson and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs when he spoke about them this week.

"These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it," Rodgers said. "I'm going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them."

We'll see if they can start to get on the same page beginning with Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears.