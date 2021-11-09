Look: Shailene Woodley Rips Media For Latest Aaron Rodgers Story

Earlier Tuesday morning, a report claiming Aaron Rodgers broke protocol by traveling to California was debunked.

“An item from the Daily Mail claims that Rodgers was spotted in California on Monday,” Florio wrote, via ProFootballTalk. “That would be a blatant violation of the NFL’s COVID protocol for unvaccinated players who have tested positive. But it wasn’t him. The photos, even with the person in them wearing a mask, didn’t really look like him.”

It didn’t take long for Rodgers’ fiancee, Shailene Woodley, to respond to the rumors. Unsurprisingly, she was not thrilled a media entity ran with a story about Aaron Rodgers breaking protocol when it clearly wasn’t him.

“Literally y’all need to calm the f*** down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. New outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f***ing men on the streets of L.A. and saying it’s him,” Woodley said on Instagram.

shailene woodley on aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/1d4E2pFdIW — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 9, 2021

Last week, Woodley had another message for the media following more “rumors” about the quarterback.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ An astrology post of all things,” she said on Instagram.

“Not cryptic at all you dummies. Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hours. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

Woodley clearly isn’t happy with the way the media is reporting on Rodgers’ situation.