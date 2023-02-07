Look: There's A New Favorite To Land Aaron Rodgers Next Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, the betting odds for Aaron Rodgers' future have shifted in a drastic way.

The Packers are no longer considered the favorite to be Rodgers' team for the 2023 season. And despite all the smoke surrounding the Jets, they're not considered the top landing spot for the four-time MVP either.

DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for Rodgers have the Raiders listed as the favorite at -450.

Last week, the Packers were the betting favorite to retain Rodgers at -110. That number has now shifted to +600.

The timing of this shift in the betting odds isn't a coincidence. Rodgers and Davante Adams have been hinting at a reunion for the past few days.

While at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, a fan told Rodgers, "I heard Davante is looking for a neighbor." He replied, "Tell him to buy me a house. He’s got that money now."

On the field, Rodgers and Adams formed one of the best quarterback-receiver duos we've seen over the past decade. It'd be great to see them back in action together.