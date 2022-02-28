Look: There’s Someone Missing From Packers’ London Graphic

On Monday morning, the Green Bay Packers announced they’ll be playing a 2022 game in London. With the accompanying announcement, the team posted a Beatles-themed graphic that included four players and head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers isn’t one of the four players.

Fans were quick to notice. It’s hard to imagine this wasn’t intentional by the Packers.

“No Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams in the graphic 👀,” one fan tweeted.

“Missing a couple guys, don’t ya think?,” another fan commented.

“Did they leave Aaron off on purpose? 👀,” a fan said.

Why leave the back-to-back NFL MVP off the graphic? Well, that’s fairly obvious. It’s currently unclear if Aaron Rodgers will be playing for the Packers next season.

However, that won’t stop the Packers from getting excited about their 2022 game in London.

“London has finally called for the Green Bay Packers,” the team announced. “The NFL announced on Monday the Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2022. Green Bay previously had been the only team to not have played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series, which began in 2007.”