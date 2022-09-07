Look: Vikings Fans Not Happy With Packers Coach Matt LaFleur

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings has long been one of the most intense in the NFL.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur threw a little bit of gas on the fire today, four days before the Packers take on the Vikings in Minnesota to open the 2022 season.

Discussing the Vikings' trademark Skol horn, LaFleur referred to it as "annoying."

Is this a huge deal? Not really. Does it give Minnesota fans another reason, albeit a small one, to detest their archrival? You bet.

The Packers and Vikings will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The winner will get an early leg up in the NFC North race.

The two franchises split last year's series, with the home team winning each time.

Overall, the last 14 meetings between the Packers and Vikings have been extremely evenhanded: Minnesota has won seven and Green Bay six, with one tie.