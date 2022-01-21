Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral

We’re just over 24 hours away from the Packers-49ers matchup in the NFL Divisional Round. And the weather forecast isn’t looking too hot.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams looked at tomorrow’s weather report for Green Bay, Wisconsin this morning. The temperature right now is minus-6 – not even accounting for wind chill – and dropping to minus-9 later in the day.

As for tomorrow, the forecast is going to be between six and 20 degrees (also without wind chill factor). But that could also change in the coming hours depending on how the skies look.

The game is being played in the evening too. There won’t even be any sun out to provide a modicum of warm.

Suffice it to say, Saturday’s Packers-49ers game is going to be a frigid one. Whether that has an impact on the game will be interesting to see.

Davante Adams (@tae15adams) posting the Green Bay weather forecast on IG. pic.twitter.com/dQzWz15N9C — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 21, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Packers and 49ers played one another under the coldest of conditions. Back in the 2014 Wild Card Round, temperatures dropped to negative double-digits.

Also worth noting is the 49ers won that game, 23-20, on the strength of their running game. And the two teams are built very similarly now to how they were then.

It’s been a hot minute since the Packers beat the 49ers in Lambeau in the playoffs. The cold hasn’t proven to be an obstacle to the 49ers in the past. But maybe it will this time.

The game will be played on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.