ESPN’s Marcus Spears: “No Way In The World” Aaron Rodgers Should Play For 1 Team

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Bucs.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear at this time. That being said, a few analysts have linked him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Tom Brady officially retired, the Buccaneers have a need at quarterback. However, ESPN’s Marcus Spears believes Rodgers should steer clear of Tampa Bay.

“If I’m Aaron Rodgers, there’s no way in the world I’m going to Tampa after Tom Brady just left his mark,” Spears said on Get Up. “There’s no way I’m going. I understand the winning, I understand the team possibly being ready-made. They have a lot of roster decisions that they have to make. But if I’m Aaron Rodgers, I’m trying to find a place where I can go change it.”

Rodgers would have large shoes to fill in Tampa Bay, that’s for sure.

Even though Spears isn’t a fan of Rodgers potentially going to the Buccaneers, Colin Cowherd envisions a scenario where this trade happens.

“Tom Brady retires in two weeks. Aaron Rodgers says ‘I want out.’ So Davante Adams is out. Aaron agrees to Tampa. Green Bay says, ‘I want Mike Evans. We’re not losing Davante and getting nobody in return.’ Tampa needs to cut money. The Packers get Mike Evans and JPP, which is about $30 million of salary, and two first-round picks,” Cowherd said on his podcast.

Do you think Rodgers would be a good fit in Tampa?

