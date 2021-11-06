Aaron Rodgers won’t be active for the Packers this Sunday against the Chiefs. The good news, however, is that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be back in the lineup for the first time since Week 3.

Valdes-Scantling has missed the last five games for the Packers due to a hamstring injury. He was officially activated off injured reserve this Saturday.

“The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve and elevated QB Blake Bortles from the practice squad to the active roster for game day as a COVID-19 replacement,” the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

In three games this season, Valdes-Scantling has six receptions for 76 yards.

#Packers activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve & elevate QB Blake Bortles to the active roster for gameday 📰 https://t.co/Uxuwo43ukr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 6, 2021

Valdes-Scantling had his best season in 2020, hauling in 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns. Entering this season, the Packers’ coaching staff was hopeful that Valdes-Scantling would take that next step in his progression.

The hamstring injury was definitely a setback for Valdes-Scantling, but now he’ll have the chance to show what he can do in his fourth season.

Green Bay will need Valdes-Scantling to step up against Kansas City on Sunday, especially with Jordan Love making his first start in the regular season.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Packers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

