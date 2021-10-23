In 2017, the Green Bay Packers signed tight end Martellus Bennett to a three-year contract. Surprisingly, he didn’t even make it through his first season with the franchise.

After appearing in seven games, Bennett was waived by the Packers. Roughly four years later, Bennett opened up about his time in Green Bay and why it wasn’t a good fit.

Bennett thinks his tenure in Green Bay was doomed from the moment he raised his right fist in the air as the national anthem played before a Sunday afternoon game against the Seattle Seahawks. He said he received death threats from Packers fans shortly after he protested during the national anthem.

“Packers fans were sending hate mail and leaving death threats and other hateful messages on the team voicemail because I was protesting,” Bennett tweeted. “It got so bad that Doug Collins, the head of team security, was worried something might happen to me in Wisconsin.”

Bennett also claims that Collins told him that Wisconsin wasn’t the right place for protests.

“Doug told me Wisconsin wasn’t the place for protesting and offered me a bunch of alternatives,” he continued. “Even holding hands and the flag with cops before the Seahawks game. I told ’em nah.”

Bennett believes his decision to protest during the national anthem is why the Packers eventually cut him in the middle of the 2017 season.

“In fact the entire situation to get me out of Green Bay was tied to protesting and the organization plotted to find a way to cut me and came up with some bulls*** lol,” Bennett wrote.

If this story is true, that’s an awful look for the organization and fan base.

This isn’t the only fascinating story Martellus Bennett revealed this week. He recently put Jimmy Garoppolo on blast, calling him a b****.

