Mason Crosby Confident For Week 1: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is still on the physically unable to perform list, but he seems confident that he'll be ready for Week 1.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's practice, Crosby expressed confidence in his recovery process.

"This is six weeks out so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point," Crosby said. "I hit a set inside today and felt really good."

Crosby added that his goal is to be "ready to go" for the Packers' season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Crosby has been a fixture in Green Bay since 2007, the fan base is worried he no longer has what it takes to produce at an elite level.

"I'm worried about him being on the roster Week 1," a Packers fan tweeted. "He absolutely should not be. Dude cannot kickoff anymore and honestly he hasn't been able to for the last few years. It's time to move on."

Last season, Crosby made 25-of-34 field goal attempts. He also converted 49-of-51 extra point attempts.

Despite Crosby's recent comments, the Packers have been active when it comes to exploring the market for kickers.

Earlier this week, the Pacers worked out Matt Ammendola, Cameron Dicker, Chase McLaughlin, Chandler Staton and Parker White.

The Packers have two more weeks to get their kicking situation sorted out.