Mason Crosby Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Win

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby went from zero to hero in today’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, missing three field goals before kicking the 49-yard game-winner in overtime today.

Crosby’s misses ended a streak of successful field goals that dated all the way back to 2019. He finished 4 of 7 on field goals and missed an extra point in regulation as well.

Luckily for Crosby, he wasn’t the only field goal kicker who struggled on Sunday. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed both of his field goal attempts – one in the final 30 seconds of regulation and one in the final five minutes of overtime.

But none of that mattered in the end as the Packers emerged victorious. After the game, even Crosby was stunned by how everyone wanted to praise him for the field goals he made and not the ones he missed.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m standing up here with a win instead of talking about those misses,” Crosby said afterwards.

The 37-year-old Mason Crosby is Green Bay’s second-longest tenured player next to Aaron Rodgers. While he’s never made the Pro Bowl, he’s been a model of consistency for the better part of 15 years.

Sunday’s game against the Bengals was far from Crosby’s best game. And he knows it.

But Crosby still has the faith of the team after this game. He’ll still have it when the Packers report for practice this coming week.

