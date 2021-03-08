Matt LaFleur Shares Honest Admission About Aaron Rodgers, Playoff Loss

The Green Bay Packers were arguably the best team in the NFC during the regular season, but they came up short in the playoffs.

Green Bay, the No. 1 seed in the conference, fell to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 31-26, to move on to the Super Bowl, where they took down the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers had some questionable late-game decisions, including deciding to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down near the goal line.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur admitted to Peter King that he could have communicated better with Rodgers down the stretch.

“One thing you definitely learn: I know my communication with [Rodgers] should have been better in that situation,” LaFleur said. “Maybe on that third down we do something a little bit different. His mindset was, We got four downs here. It comes down to communication, and that’s something I gotta learn from and be better with him.”

The LaFleur-Rodgers duo has been a successful one so far, but they’ve yet to take the next step and reach the Super Bowl.

Perhaps that is coming with better communication in 2021.