Matt LaFleur Addresses Speculation Aaron Rodgers Violated Rules

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur discuss a play on the Green Bay Packers sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers discusses with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be out for at least the next 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test. The reason he’ll have to miss that much time is because he’s unvaccinated.

Coming into the 2021 season, NFL fans thought Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine. In August, Rodgers was asked if he’s vaccinated. He told reporters, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

Since the NFL world was somewhat misled by that comment, there are plenty of fans wondering if Rodgers has been following the league’s protocols.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s confident that league protocols have been followed properly within the team’s facility.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers follows masking protocols when interacting with players and coaches inside the team’s headquarters.

Where things get trick is that Rodgers doesn’t wear a mask during his weekly press conferences. Other unvaccinated players on the Packers have conducted their media sessions on Zoom. That hasn’t been the case for the reigning MVP.

The Packers will most likely face countless questions about Rodgers until he returns to the team’s facility. He’ll be allowed to return on Nov. 13, which is a day before they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.