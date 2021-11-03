Matt LaFleur Addresses Speculation Aaron Rodgers Violated Rules

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be out for at least the next 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 test. The reason he’ll have to miss that much time is because he’s unvaccinated.

Coming into the 2021 season, NFL fans thought Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine. In August, Rodgers was asked if he’s vaccinated. He told reporters, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

Since the NFL world was somewhat misled by that comment, there are plenty of fans wondering if Rodgers has been following the league’s protocols.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s confident that league protocols have been followed properly within the team’s facility.

Matt LaFleur said he's confident that all protocols have been followed properly within the Packers' facility. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) November 3, 2021

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers follows masking protocols when interacting with players and coaches inside the team’s headquarters.

Where things get trick is that Rodgers doesn’t wear a mask during his weekly press conferences. Other unvaccinated players on the Packers have conducted their media sessions on Zoom. That hasn’t been the case for the reigning MVP.

The Packers will most likely face countless questions about Rodgers until he returns to the team’s facility. He’ll be allowed to return on Nov. 13, which is a day before they take on the Seattle Seahawks.