Matt LaFleur Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Toe Injury

A toe injury hasn’t been able to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. It hasn’t stopped Rodgers from playing at an MVP level either.

Speaking to the media on Monday, LaFleur said that he doesn’t have a timetable on Rodgers’ recovery. He noted that Rodgers does have a noticeable limp but praised him for his toughness in playing through it.

“I don’t know the timeframe for that to heal. I know he’s battling through. As the game goes on, you can tell he has a more noticeable limp. But he’s as tough as they come,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers has completed 65-percent of his passes for 692 yards and six touchdowns over the last two games. Not bad for a guy battling an injury of any kind.

The Green Bay Packers are currently 9-3 with the second-best winning percentage in the NFL. And they look every bit like a Super Bowl contender right now.

Aaron Rodgers himself is 9-2 as a starter with 23 touchdowns and just four picks. He’s averaging almost as many passing yards per game as he did when he won the MVP award last year.

There’s no denying that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league – even when ailing.

Will Aaron Rodgers continue to play like this all the way through his toe injury healing?