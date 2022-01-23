Matt LaFleur Admits ‘Unacceptable’ Mistake On Final Play

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is taking the blame for what happened on the final play.

As the 49ers lined up to kick the game-winner, the Packers only had 10 players on the field when its season was on the line.

“It’s unacceptable. That’s on me,” LaFleur said.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur on only having 10 men on the field for the game winning FG: "It's unacceptable. That's on me." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2022

The Packers were the second top seed to go down on Saturday as the Titans lost to the Bengals earlier in the day.

In this matchup, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited and finished with no touchdown passes on 225 yards. San Francisco’s defense kept the team in it and it took a special team’s touchdown to finally tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

As the Packers were lining up to punt, the 49ers blocked it and took it to the house after their offense had only scored three points.

The Packers then got the ball back but couldn’t do anything on offense with the game tied. After that, Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball and led the 49ers down the field for the eventual 45-yard game-winner from Robbie Gould.

There are going to be a lot of questions this offseason surrounding what’s next for the Packers after yet another blown opportunity with Rodgers at the helm.