Matt LaFleur Announces Big Return For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers this weekend, but the offense will be getting a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Thursday afternoon that wide receiver Davante Adams has returned to the team and is officially off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Adams was one of many absences in the Packers receiving corps last Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen Lazard (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (IR) also missed Green Bay’s impressive, 24-21 win.

Thankfully for LaFleur and second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who will make his first NFL start this weekend, Adams will return to provide reinforcements to the Packers offense before a match-up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirms that WR Davante Adams is back in the building and returning from the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2021

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was also sidelined last week due to a positive test, will also return for Sunday’s game.

“It’s great to see those guys,” Green Bay’s head coach said of Barry and Adams, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “They’re fired up to be back. It’s a huge benefit to this team.”

Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler, has picked up right where he left off last season. In seven games this year, he’s hauled in 52 catches for 744 yards, putting him right on pace to match his totals from 2020.

Adams has regressed from a touchdown standpoint, having found the end zone only three times this season. Last year, he scored a league-high 18 touchdowns on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

The Packers will surely try to get Adams involved early and often on Sunday against the Chiefs. With an inexperienced quarterback under center, LaFleur will want the offense to build confidence by putting the ball into the hands of his best playmakers.

If the Packers can do that, they may escape Arrowhead Stadium with a win.

