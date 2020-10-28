The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces New Injury Update For RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones running with the football.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball for a six-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones missed last weekend’s game against the Houston Texans with a calf injury.

It sounds like Jones could be held out again this Sunday when Green Bay takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that the team would be cautious with Jones when he addressed the media today.

“We’ll be smart with him,” the second-year head coach said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Keeping Jones out another week shouldn’t hurt the Packers too much, especially if Jamaal Williams keeps up his strong play. Williams rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 37 yards last week against Houston.

Additionally, if Jones doesn’t play, we’ll see if rookie AJ Dillon’s workload increases. Dillon has received five carries in each of the last two weeks, rushing for 42 total yards on those 10 attempts.

Green Bay will host Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.


