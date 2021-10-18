Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury Update

This week started off on a high note for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the rival Chicago Bears to rise to 5-1 on the season. But a good week just got better thanks to their latest injury news.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin practicing this week. Bakhtiari has been battling an ACL injury and has been on injured reserve.

But by returning to practice this week, Bakhtiari now has a three-week window to return. He has yet to make his debut for the Packers this season.

Bakhtiari’s absence has been pretty noticeable on the field – particularly on the stat sheet. Last year the Packers offensive line allowed just 20 sacks of Aaron Rodgers all season. Through six games without him, they’ve already allowed 13.

But struggling to protect Aaron Rodgers in the pocket hasn’t proven too big a challenge for the Packers to overcome so far. Since their season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers are riding a five-game winning streak.

The Packers offense currently ranks in the middle of the league, but are averaging over 28 points a game since Week 2.

Suffice it to say, getting healthy right in the middle of the season can only benefit the Packers in their playoff push.

Not a bad way for the Packers to start the week.