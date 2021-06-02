Matt LaFleur Asked If He Expects Aaron Rodgers To Show Up

Mandatory minicamps for the Green Bay Packers begin this coming Tuesday and there’s still no sign of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So does head coach Matt LaFleur have an update on his star quarterback?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, LaFleur said he doesn’t have any updates for anyone right now. He indicated that he doesn’t know what will happen and said that he’ll have to see for himself.

“I’ve got nothing to update on that situation,” LaFleur said, via NFL.com. “I don’t know. We’ll see come Tuesday.”

Rodgers and the Packers have been in a standoff for several months now over his future with the team. He has up to $500,000 in workout bonuses, but can be fined $93,000 if he misses these mandatory sessions.

Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns in 2020, leading the Packers to the NFC’s best record and the NFC Championship Game. But for the second year in a row, the Packers fell one game short of returning to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Rodgers was openly iffy on his future with the Packers – or the NFL for that matter. That discontent manifested in months of rumors that his relationship with the team was on the rocks.

Things escalated right before the NFL Draft, when rumors that Rodgers was on the verge of being traded circulated. It’s been dead-quiet ever since though.

Will Aaron Rodgers report to mandatory minicamps on Tuesday? Or will he leave Matt LaFleur to answer even more questions?