Matt LaFleur Was Asked If Coaching Change Is Possible

Matt LaFleur looks up from the sidelines in a Packers preseason game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half of a preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Packers beat the Chicago Bears last night despite a nightmare performance from the Green Bay special teams units.

In the first half alone, the Packers surrendered a 97-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jakeem Grant, as well as and additional 34-yard punt return and two kickoff returns of 40 or more yards. Overall, the Bears finished with 259 return yards on five kickoff and three punt returns.

Making matters worse, kicker Mason Crosby also booted a kickoff out of bounds and kickoff returner Malik Taylor muffed a kick return out of bounds at his own five-yard line.

Despite the miscues, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said first-year special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton is not in jeopardy of losing his job.

“We’ve got to continue to work,” LaFleur said, via Packer Central. “We’ve got to look at the tape, we’ve got to get things corrected. I’ll be the first to tell you that, yeah, is there some things that we have to clean up as coaches? No doubt about it. But we’ve got to execute better, as well.”

For Green Bay’s sake, they had better hope last night was the nadir for the special teams units. There’s only four regular season games left and then the postseason.

Special teams mistakes at this point in the year can have massive consequences.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.