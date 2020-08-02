Matt LaFleur Comments On Aaron Rodgers’ Future In Green Bay

Green Bay’s decision to draft QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has led many to questioning Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers.

But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t believe that Rodgers’ job is under threat at all. Speaking to the media, LaFleur declared he expects Rodgers to be with the Packers “for a really long time.”

LaFleur stopped short of saying how long he expects Rodgers’ time in Green Bay to last, though. He maintains that he feels lucky to work with Rodgers and doesn’t see that changing.

“Right now Aaron is our QB and I see him here for a really long time,” LaFleur said. “How long that is nobody knows. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. But I feel so lucky to be able to work with him on a daily basis and I don’t see that changing for a really long time.”

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers worked very well together in their first year. The Packers went 13-3 this past season, winning the NFC North and reaching the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns with only four interceptions and had his most wins since 2011.

But it’s pretty clear that the higher-ups in Green Bay are thinking long term. If Rodgers wants to keep his job, he had no choice but to keep playing at a high level like this.