Matt LaFleur Comments On How Aaron Rodgers Will Be With Jordan Love

Famously, after the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005, he did not have much of a relationship with the man he was to replace, legendary quarterback Brett Favre.

So when the Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round pick on Thursday night, Rodgers’ feelings and how he’ll handle Love’s presence on the roster became major talking points. Reportedly, Rodgers already reached out to the young QB, which is a good sign.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t worried about the relationship at all. On Saturday, LaFleur told reporters that he hopes Rodgers will be the team’s starter and leader for “a really long time” while also expressing his hope that Rodgers will be a willing mentor for Love.

“I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”

Rodgers is under contract for the next four seasons, with astronomical cap hits over the next two. He’ll likely be in Green Bay at least through 2021.

After being drafted in 2005, Rodgers sat behind Favre for three years before taking over in 2008. It’s not impossible to see Love’s career unfolding in a similar timeline.

Of course, some of the Packers’ questionable draft picks this weekend make one wonder if the franchise is playing for the future sooner rather than later. What that means for Rodgers’ career with the team remains to be seen.