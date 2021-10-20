Matt LaFleur Confirms Major Boost For The Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received a massive boost when reports emerged suggesting one of the team’s best players would be back on the practice field.

All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari finally made his 2021 debut on the practice field. The star offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL during a practice on New Years Eve during the 2020 season. That injury kept him out of the Packers’ run to another NFC title game.

Earlier this offseason, the Packers placed him on the PUP list which ensured he would miss at least the first six games of the season. On Wednesday afternoon, Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Bakhtiari was back on the practice field today.

Coach LaFleur confirms David Bakhtiari will practice today. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AuTlScZUSH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 20, 2021

“I think it’s something that we’ll take day by day,” LaFleur said. “Today’s practice is a walk through and we will have a short individual period, but for the most part it’s more of an above the neck type day.”

Bakhtiari is arguably the best left tackle in football when he’s healthy. Getting him back will be a massive upgrade to an offensive line that has already played well so far this season.

At 5-1, the Packers are right in the hunt for another run to the NFC title game. A healthy David Bakhtiari could finally put the Packers into the Super Bowl.