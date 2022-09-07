Matt LaFleur Disagrees With Former Packers Star's Comments
Earlier this year, former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. In a recent interview with Tyler Dunne, he trashed his former team.
"Walking past me not saying nothing. 'Z, how's your back doing?' -- there was none of that," Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. "As you can see, that adds on to why I'm on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year. ... I put my back on the f---ing line. I put everything. And that year three, I was treated bad. That's why I'm here now. So, I can play them twice a year."
On Wednesday, Smith's comments were brought to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's attention.
LaFleur made it known that he has a lot of respect for Smith. However, he doesn't agree with the idea that Smith was mistreated in Green Bay.
"I think we may have a different perspective on how things transpired," LaFleur said.
Smith will have a chance to "get revenge" against the Packers as early as this weekend.
The Packers and Vikings will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.