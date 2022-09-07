Matt LaFleur Disagrees With Former Packers Star's Comments

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Earlier this year, former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. In a recent interview with Tyler Dunne, he trashed his former team.

"Walking past me not saying nothing. 'Z, how's your back doing?' -- there was none of that," Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. "As you can see, that adds on to why I'm on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year. ... I put my back on the f---ing line. I put everything. And that year three, I was treated bad. That's why I'm here now. So, I can play them twice a year."

On Wednesday, Smith's comments were brought to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's attention.

LaFleur made it known that he has a lot of respect for Smith. However, he doesn't agree with the idea that Smith was mistreated in Green Bay.

"I think we may have a different perspective on how things transpired," LaFleur said.

Smith will have a chance to "get revenge" against the Packers as early as this weekend.

The Packers and Vikings will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.